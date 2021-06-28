South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

