Skycoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $564,301.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $564,301.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00164117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.42 or 1.00172167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

