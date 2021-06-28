e-Gulden Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00383488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,626 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,352 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

