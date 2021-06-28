Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00383488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,070,721 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

