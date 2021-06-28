VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

VYNE stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

