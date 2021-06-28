NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

NUVSF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

