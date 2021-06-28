Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $141.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

QDEL stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.63. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

