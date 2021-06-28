Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $92.28 on Monday. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.