JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

DLO opened at $47.79 on Monday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

