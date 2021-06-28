Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

