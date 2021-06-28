Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 21,153 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1,125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,666 shares of company stock worth $6,153,551. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

