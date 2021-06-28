12,300 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNACU. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,662,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GNACU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.