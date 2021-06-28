Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.