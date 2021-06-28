Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EC. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

