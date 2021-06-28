O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.