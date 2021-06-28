HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $138.59 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.