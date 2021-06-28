HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $189.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,544 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.