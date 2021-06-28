HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.