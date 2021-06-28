Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.84 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

