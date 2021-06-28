Smith Moore & CO. Has $210,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

