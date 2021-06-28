Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

