Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

