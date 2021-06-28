Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.66 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.