Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 35.70 ($0.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.85 million and a P/E ratio of -39.67. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.61).
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
