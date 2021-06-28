Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 35.70 ($0.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.85 million and a P/E ratio of -39.67. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

