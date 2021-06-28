Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.30 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.30 ($9.76) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.79 ($9.17).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.91 ($9.30) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.72. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

