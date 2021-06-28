Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.78 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

