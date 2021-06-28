Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 9,400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.