Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $262.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

