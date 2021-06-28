Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 4,970 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 204.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

