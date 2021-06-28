O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after buying an additional 257,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.