Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

