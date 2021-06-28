Corporate Office Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 159.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.64 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

