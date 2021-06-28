TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$19.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.11. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.78, for a total value of C$8,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,492,000.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

