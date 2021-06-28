GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.547 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

GasLog has decreased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

