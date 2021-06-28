Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 361.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

