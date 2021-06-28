Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capstead Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

NYSE CMO opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.