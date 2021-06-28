Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $175.12 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.