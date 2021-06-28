South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $348.86 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

