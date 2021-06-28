Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

CAGDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

CAGDF opened at $8.98 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

