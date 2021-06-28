-$0.02 EPS Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

ISUN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ISUN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

