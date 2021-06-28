Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in IAA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAA by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.