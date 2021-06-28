Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 589,958 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $146,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

