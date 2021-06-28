Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,672 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Rockwell Automation worth $152,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $285.64 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.90 and a 12-month high of $289.52. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

