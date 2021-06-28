South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

