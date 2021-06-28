Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

