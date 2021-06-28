Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $134,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $88.66 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

