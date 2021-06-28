REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 797.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 625.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

