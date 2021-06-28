Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,334 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

