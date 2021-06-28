Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 420.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,704,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

