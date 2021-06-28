Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $2,301,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $3,032,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $1,848,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,785,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,426,330.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,696 shares of company stock valued at $48,165,503 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

